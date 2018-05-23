Since their opening, the Spheres have attracted the attention of tourists, locals and at least one protest.

It was once mostly just a parking lot. Then Amazon came along. The tech giant this week is celebrating the third anniversary of the groundbreaking for its now iconic Amazon Spheres with a time-lapse video showing the project being built.

Three years ago, we officially broke ground on The Spheres. Watch how the building sprouted in this #timelapse: pic.twitter.com/d34OZgpm6d — Amazon News (@amazonnews) May 22, 2018

The Spheres drew mixed reactions before the design was approved, and groundbreaking started in 2015 on Lenora Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenues in downtown Seattle.

The glass domes opened to employees at the end of January. Since then the Spheres have attracted the attention of tourists, locals and at least one protest.

For those longing to wander around inside the Spheres, Amazon recently started offering public access on two Saturdays a month. Reservations are required.

There also is an informational exhibit in a free public visitors center called Understory, but it does not allow access to the gardens and employee areas. It takes about 30 minutes to walk through. (We’ve heard Understory is underwhelming.)

For those wanting to trek through several of Amazon’s downtown Seattle buildings, including the Spheres, a 90-minute guided tour is offered on most Wednesdays. Reservations are required, and are usually booked out for months.

Related stories

How to go inside the Amazon Spheres

A look inside Amazon’s Spheres as they prepared to open

‘Happy’ plants in the spotlight as CEO Jeff Bezos, luminaries open Amazon’s Spheres

How a 55-foot-tall tree was planted in the Spheres

Amazon’s intricate spheres take shape (2016)

Ten years ago, Amazon changed Seattle

Thanks to Amazon, Seattle is now America’s biggest company town

Read more about Amazon and its HQ2 plans.