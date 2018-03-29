A day after Amazon shares slumped on a news report that President Donald Trump was seeking ways to go after the retailer, the president took to Twitter to repeat prior critiques of the company.

President Donald Trump renewed his criticism of Amazon on Thursday, a day after the retailer’s stock plunged on a news report that he was seeking ways to go after the company using tax or antitrust law.

In a tweet before 8 a.m. Eastern time, Trump said his concerns about Amazon predate his election.

I have stated my concerns with Amazon long before the Election. Unlike others, they pay little or no taxes to state & local governments, use our Postal System as their Delivery Boy (causing tremendous loss to the U.S.), and are putting many thousands of retailers out of business! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2018

Amazon declined to comment.

As the broad stock market climbed Thursday, Amazon’s stock fell as much as 4.1 percent to $1,372.91 after the Trump tweet, but the shares rebounded and were trading up 1.1 percent at $1446.53 in mid-afternoon trading in New York. Amazon stock closed down 4.4 percent Wednesday.

In comments on Fox News on Thursday morning, a presidential spokesman elaborated that Trump “has talked about the need to have tax parity between online retailers and brick-and-mortar retailers.”

“The president has talked about it for years,” said deputy press secretary Raj Shah. “There are a number of proposals that have … been considered in the House and the Senate. He’d be supportive of such efforts.”

Amazon, for most of its existence, avoided charging local sales tax on most goods sold in the U.S., relying on a Supreme Court ruling that exempts mail-order and online sellers with no physical presence in a state.

That changed after state governments, hungry for revenue, came to understand the growing share of commerce conducted online and went after the retailer. The Seattle company this year started collecting sales taxes on sales of goods in its own inventory in every U.S. state that had one.

Goods sold through Amazon’s third-party marketplace, however, don’t always carry sales tax.

Amazon has lobbied for a uniform national tax on internet purchases.