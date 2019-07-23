Realogy, a publicly traded real estate company, is seeking to attract more would-be homebuyers to its agents by offering a suite of Amazon security, surveillance and automation products and move-in services to people who ultimately close a transaction.

The New Jersey-based company’s TurnKey program, which is available in 15 markets including Seattle, will also be promoted on Amazon, marking the commerce giant’s latest dabbling around the edges of the enormous residential real estate market.

About two years ago Amazon briefly posted a web page that appeared to indicate it was embarking on the business of real estate lead generation, but the site was quickly taken down. It sparked enough chatter and speculation to weigh on the stock price of Seattle-based Zillow, which connects real estate buyers and sellers with agents, indicating, once again, Amazon’s prowess as a potential competitor entering new markets.

The TurnKey program amounts to a lead-generation service for real estate agents working under Realogy brands including Coldwell Banker, Century 21 Real Estate and Sotheby’s International Realty. Amazon customers will be able to learn more about the program — and the Amazon products and services offered as enticements — on a dedicated landing page. If they decide to go forward and be matched with an agent, they will be redirected to a Realogy site.

The companies said they are not sharing customer information.

When a homebuyer purchases a home through TurnKey, Realogy will provide a promotional code redeemable for one of three preselected bundles of Amazon products, and services such as house cleaning and furniture assembly, valued at $1,000 to $5,000 depending on the price of the property.

The products and services were selected to meet the immediate needs of someone who has just moved in to a new house, said Realogy Senior Vice President Eric Chesin.

Every bundle includes at least two microphone-equipped Echo devices for use with Amazon’s Alexa voice-computing technology and a Ring doorbell camera, with installation included. Purchasers of more expensive homes also receive Wi-Fi routers, connected door locks and light bulbs.

Amazon in the last two years has made deals and investments with homebuilders and hotel operators to push its Alexa technology into more places as it battles Google in the voice-computing market.