Peloton named Amazon executive Liz Coddington as its chief financial officer, marking the latest shake-up at the fitness company as it pursues a turnaround.

Coddington, previously vice president of Amazon Web Services, will take the new job on June 13, the company said in a statement Monday. Current CFO Jill Woodworth, who joined Peloton in 2018, will remain a consultant during the transition.

Peloton overhauled its management ranks in February, bringing in new Chief Executive Officer Barry McCarthy, a veteran of Spotify and Netflix. The company — a high-flier during pandemic lockdowns — is trying to revive a business that’s fallen into a slump. But investors have grown impatient with the turnaround efforts, and the shares have lost roughly two-thirds of their value this year.

Before Amazon, Coddington worked at Adara Media and Walmart’s e-commerce arm as well as McCarthy’s former company, Netflix.

“Having worked at some of the strongest and most recognizable technology brands, she not only brings the expertise needed to run our finance organization, but she has a critical understanding of what it takes to drive growth and operational excellence,” McCarthy said in the statement.