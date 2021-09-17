A Seattle federal district judge Friday approved free-speech social network Parler’s request that its complaint against Amazon Web Services be heard in county court, the latest U-turn in a case that has ping-ponged between courts for months.

Parler lodged a suit in federal district court in January, asserting breach-of-contract and antitrust violations against Amazon after the cloud-computing giant kicked Parler off its servers over allegations Parler users helped organize the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Amazon’s actions briefly scraped Parler from the internet.

Judge Barbara Rothstein’s Friday order remanding the case to King County Superior Court was sealed to protect information related to Parler’s ownership. Previous improperly redacted filings in the case, however, have revealed that Parler is controlled by sisters Rebekah and Jennifer Mercer, major conservative donors.