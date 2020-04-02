As Amazon grapples with coronavirus infections spreading across at least 30 of its fulfillment centers, senior leaders sought to discredit the organizer of a walkout in New York this week, according to an internal memo.

Amazon general counsel David Zapolsky, in notes from a meeting of top executives circulated within the company and leaked to VICE News, called walkout organizer Chris Smalls — who was fired earlier this week — “not smart, or articulate, and to the extent the press wants to focus on us versus him, we will be in a much stronger PR position than simply explaining for the umpteenth time how we’re trying to protect workers.”

The VICE News story also includes a statement from Zapolsky, an Amazon employee for more than 20 years and a member of Jeff Bezos’ senior leadership team, describing his comments in the meeting notes as “personal and emotional” and driven by frustration at Smalls. Amazon said Smalls was fired for failing to quarantine himself after being exposed to another employee with COVID-19, among other violations. “I let my emotions draft my words and get the better of me,” Zapolsky said in a statement to VICE News.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the memo.

Smalls himself and union leaders have called his firing retaliation for raising concerns and helping organize worker protests of Amazon’s policies and practices in response to the coronavirus pandemic. New York government officials have launched investigations.

Labor unions, whose efforts to organize Amazon workers outside of Europe have been largely unsuccessful, see a chance to do so amid the unrest within the company’s ranks over its handling of the outbreak. The Staten Island warehouse has been a focus of organizers since 2018.

Zapolsky’s meeting notes suggest Amazon is taking those organizing efforts seriously and strategizing at the highest levels to deflect them.

“We should spend the first part of our response strongly laying out the case for why the organizer’s conduct was immoral, unacceptable, and arguably illegal, in detail, and only then follow with our usual talking points about worker safety,” Zapolsky wrote. “Make him the most interesting part of the story, and if possible make him the face of the entire union/organizing movement.”

Zapolsky’s notes — the date of which were not reported — were made manifest in corporate statements beginning as early as Sunday evening mentioning Smalls by name, highly unusual for Amazon, and attacking his credibility ahead of the Monday walkout.

Dave Clark, Amazon’s senior vice president of worldwide operations, sought to downplay the scope of the protests earlier in the week in a blog post Thursday. It was his second of the day — having posted earlier about 150 process changes across the company — titled “Response to recent events“.

“These incidents have occurred at a very small number of sites and represent a few hundred employees out of hundreds of thousands,” Clark said. “We want to be very clear that we respect the rights of these employees to protest and recognize their legal right to do so.”

(Amazon has previously told employees who speak publicly about the company without authorization that they risk discipline, up to and including termination — a prospect that has even greater consequences in a coronavirus-ravaged economy with unemployment rates climbing.)

“At the same time,” Clark continued, “these rights do not provide a blanket immunity against bad actions, particularly those that endanger the health, and potentially the lives, of colleagues.”

He said the company has “taken and will continue to take strong actions to enforce compliance with our health and safety programs at all levels of the team, from front line employees through senior leaders.”

“We did not, and have not ever, terminated an associate for speaking out on their working conditions, but we will act swiftly with individuals who purposely put others at risk,” Clark said, without mentioning Smalls by name.

