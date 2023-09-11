The National Labor Relations Board accused Amazon of requiring some corporate employees to sign an unlawful confidentiality agreement, according to a complaint filed Monday in its Seattle regional office.

Amazon had required a former employee from its drone project, Amazon Prime Air, to sign an agreement that forbid discussion of proprietary or confidential information regarding Amazon — “in whatever form, tangible or intangible” whether or not it was designated as confidential, according to the complaint.

The NLRB found that, because of the language of that agreement, Amazon had interfered with, restrained and coerced employees from exercising their right to organize.

“You can’t talk about business operations, you can’t talk about customers, anything that has to do … with the company and its internal workings,” said Seth Goldstein, an attorney with Julien, Mirer, Singla and Goldstein who is representing the former employee. “It’s basically ‘you can’t talk about work.’”

Because employees can’t talk about most aspects of work, they also can’t talk about unionizing or organizing of any kind, Goldstein said.

Amazon says nothing in the agreement restricts employees from exercising their rights under the National Labor Relations Act.

Advertising

“Confidentiality agreements are common across most companies. In this instance, the NLRB is taking one line of our agreement out of context and we look forward to showing that through the legal process,” spokesperson Mary Kate Paradis said on Monday.

The former employee, Cheddi Skeete, worked at Amazon Prime Air for less than two years. He sued the company in January in King County Superior Court citing allegations of discrimination and retaliation. Skeete alleges the company discriminated against him because he is a Black man and retaliated against him for raising safety concerns about the drone program.

Amazon said Monday it disagrees with the claim that Skeete faced retaliation. The company maintains he was terminated for poor performance.

Skeete said in an interview Monday he understands the benefit of protecting proprietary and confidential information but felt that the agreement he signed when he started at Amazon was overly broad. He had hoped Amazon would instead create an “open forum for public policy and safety measures and right and wrong,” he said.

Skeete hopes to see a new agreement that is “standard, clear and conversational and fair for both sides.” “An employee should be able to freely speak on things, share things.”

The NLRB is asking the court to require Amazon to rescind that confidentiality agreement and no longer enforce it as a condition of employment. It is also asking that Amazon be required to send a notice of the unfair labor practice charge to employees and post that notice in English and Spanish in employee breakrooms and bathrooms.

The NLRB named CEO Andy Jassy and two Prime Air supervisors — Cyrus Roohi and Eric Berlinberg — in the complaint.

A hearing is scheduled in Seattle for July 2024.