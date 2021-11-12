A group of Amazon warehouse workers in Staten Island, N.Y., withdrew their petition to hold a unionization vote, a spokeswoman for the National Labor Relations Board said.

The Amazon Labor Union, an independent organization established to represent workers at the facility, pulled the petition ten days before an NLRB hearing that was to determine if the group had enough support to hold an election.

NLRB spokeswoman Kayla Blado said the group withdrew the petition, but did not offer any reasons for the move.

The union and Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.