In an unprecedented public push to change Amazon policies, more than 3,540 employees have put their names to a letter asking CEO Jeff Bezos and the commerce giant’s board of directors to become global leaders in fighting climate change.

The letter, posted Wednesday to Medium, is the latest step up in an internal push by employees for a comprehensive corporate climate strategy. The group is asking Amazon to set timelines that keep with the scientific consensus to avoid ever-greater climate catastrophes, and commensurate with the company’s industry-leading position.

“Amazon has the resources and scale to spark the world’s imagination and redefine what is possible and necessary to address the climate crisis,” write the employees, most of whom joined the effort in the last two days. “We believe this is a historic opportunity for Amazon to stand with employees and signal to the world that we’re ready to be a climate leader.”

Amazon, as the avatar of modern consumption-driven capitalism, has become perhaps the biggest target of pressure outside of the fossil fuels industry for those concerned about climate change. Indeed, it received more activist shareholder proposals on climate and other environmental, social and governance issues this year than any other company, according to the Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility. ExxonMobil and Chevron were previously the top targets.

The Amazon employees argue that the company’s guiding principle — obsession with customers — necessitates a fulsome climate response in the face of a global crisis.

“In our mission to become ‘Earth’s most customer-centric company,’ we believe our climate impact must be a top consideration in everything we do. We have the power to shift entire industries, inspire global action on climate, and lead on the issue of our lifetimes,” the group of employees, calling themselves Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, write.

The climate push began in December when a small group of employees, who are also company shareholders by virtue of stock earned as part of their compensation, proposed a shareholder resolution asking the company to publicly report on its plans for climate-driven disruptions and reducing fossil fuel dependence across the company.

That led to a series of internal meetings with Amazon leaders in which employees asked for support of the resolution.

According to the employees, Amazon’s board of directors did not challenge the proposal, so it will go for a vote of the company’s owners at its annual meeting in May.

But the board of directors plans to recommend a vote against the proposal, the employees say. That prompted internal circulation of the letter, which attracted thousands of co-signers who have emailed organizers from company accounts, providing their names and job titles.

“I signed the open letter for my children and their generation,” Elizabeth Whitmire, an Amazon senior technical editor and co-filer of the resolution, says in a news release. “If we don’t tackle climate change decisively today, we are stealing their future.”

Amazon said in February it plans to “company-wide carbon footprint, along with related goals and programs, later this year.”

Over the last several years, the company has been powering its operations with more renewable energy and has set a series of goals, including for the company to reach 100% renewable energy. But the company’s climate-related announcements have typically lacked context, such as the company’s total emissions, and firm timelines, or included wiggle words that make them difficult to evaluate.

The climate-focused employees pick apart these announcements in their letter Wednesday and insist the company must do more.

The employees note in the letter that Amazon has not “disclosed a companywide plan to reach zero carbon emissions within the timeline required by science.”

The scientific consensus in the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warns that global emissions must be reduced 45% below 2010 levels by 2030 and brought to zero by 2050 to preserve a chance of holding global-average temperature increases to 1.5 degrees Celsius — a level of warming that is still expected to cause major, disruptive changes to the Earth’s climate and widespread suffering and loss of life.

There are signs the company is responding. Earlier this week, for example, Amazon Web Services announced plans to purchase wind energy from projects planned in Ireland, Sweden and California. The company said the projects are expected to produce 670,000 megawatt hours of electricity a year. The company said that in 2018, half the power used by the infrastructure supporting its highly profitable but energy-hungry cloud computing business came from renewable sources, halfway toward a long-term goal.

But the employees note in their letter that the same AWS infrastructure is used to help the fossil fuels industry “accelerate and expand oil and gas extraction.” Amazon’s cloud computing competitors also have dedicated businesses serving the industry.

“Partnering with fossil fuel companies demonstrates that climate is not a priority for Amazon leadership,” Jamie Kowalski, an Amazon software developer who co-filed the shareholder resolution, says in a news release. “The science is clear: we must keep fossil fuels in the ground to avert catastrophic warming. How can we say we care about the climate when we’re accelerating extractive processes that deliberately ignore the reality of the threat we face?”

Amazon in February announced a new program called Shipment Zero, a plan that addresses Amazon’s other core business of shipping purchases to consumers. Under that plan, Amazon aims for net zero carbon emissions for half of its shipments by 2030. Dave Clark, Amazon senior vice president of worldwide operations, said in a February blog post that the company has been preparing “an advanced scientific model to carefully map our carbon footprint to provide our business teams with detailed information helping them identify ways to reduce carbon use in their businesses.” Underscoring the tension between Amazon’s business imperatives and climate pressures, “Clark added, Customers are always going to want more selection, faster delivery speed, and lower costs. We believe that lower costs include lowering the costs to the environment we all live and work in every day.”

The climate-focused employees poke holes in the Shipment Zero commitment as well, noting that the goal of “net zero” emissions suggests the company may still pollute but would offset its emissions by planting trees or buying carbon offset credits. That “allows us to continue to pollute,” the employees write, citing the company’s newly ordered fleet of diesel powered delivery vans. Carbon offsets, they add, “do nothing to reduce our diesel pollution which disproportionately harms communities of color.”

Moreover, Shipment Zero “does not commit to a decrease in emissions compared to current levels,” the employees write. “Given Amazon’s rate of growth, reaching 50% net-zero shipments by 2030 could still be an increase in emissions compared to today.”