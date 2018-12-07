Microsoft and Amazon become the first and second most valuable public companies Thursday, but the duo was split up Friday.

For one day, the two most valuable companies in the world called the Puget Sound area home.

Microsoft and Amazon took the No. 1 and 2 spots on Thursday at the stock market’s close, but the duo were split up by the close of trading Friday.

Microsoft was still in the No. 1 spot Friday with a valuation of $804.6 billion, but Amazon’s $796.6 billion market capitalization — down 4.1 percent from Thursday — was eclipsed by Apple at $799.6 billion.

Redmond-based Microsoft topped Apple for the first time in years last week, overtaking the Cupertino, California, company amid concerns about slowing iPhone sales.

Microsoft has grown steadily for the past several years under chief executive Satya Nadella, who has pushed the company’s focus to its cloud computing service, Azure.

Azure is dwarfed in the cloud market only by Amazon Web Services, or AWS, which still dominates in cloud computing, despite a recent influx of competitors.

The two companies’ tech services have reinforced Seattle’s rainy nickname — Cloud City, which this week reigned for a day over Silicon Valley, home of Apple, and other top market leaders Google and Facebook.

Microsoft’s and Amazon’s founders also top another list: the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index. But in that ranking, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is in the lead, with a net worth of $141 billion, while Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates follows with $94.4 billion.