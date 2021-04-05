Amazon’s recent announcement that it planned to return to “an office-centric culture as our baseline” prompted ire from some of the company’s 60,000-strong corporate workforce in the Seattle area.

Many Amazon workers said they hoped the company would take cues from other tech sector giants, including Microsoft and Salesforce, that have embraced a more hybrid model, allowing employees to continue working from home even after social distancing guidelines ease.

On KUOW on Monday, Seattle Times business reporter Katherine Khashimova Long shared more from her conversations with Amazonians — and why South Lake Union businesses are ecstatic to hear Amazon workers will be returning to offices.

