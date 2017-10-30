Tom Ashbrook of NPR's On Point interviews Seattle Times business reporter Matt Day about how Amazon.com is working its way through our front doors and into many areas of our lives.

Listen to Seattle Times business reporter Matt Day discuss “Amazon’s bold efforts to come into our homes and lives” on NPR’s On Point with Tom Ashbrook here.

They talk about the new Amazon Key — a service that grants delivery people and others entry to homes — drones, earnings, and Amazon’s possible future in the pharmacy business.

