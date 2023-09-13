A federal judge in Seattle sentenced the final two U.S.-based defendants in a bribery scheme on Amazon’s digital marketplace, including the central player who prosecutors described as the “linchpin” in the three-year operation that may have resulted in $100,000 in bribes.

Joseph Nilsen, who prosecutors say was the most culpable of all six defendants involved in the scheme, was sentenced to 18 months in prison. Kristen Leccese, who helped Nilsen and is engaged to be married to him, was sentenced to two years of probation.

Nilsen and Leccese, who both live in New York, ran a consulting business to help merchants who sold their goods on Amazon’s digital marketplace. They and four others were accused of participating in a three-year scheme to manipulate Amazon’s digital store by bribing Amazon employees to access confidential information they then used to help clients gain an unfair advantage over other sellers, according to court records. Nilsen, Leccese and three other co-defendants pleaded guilty last year, while a sixth co-defendant remains a fugitive.

Among a “wide array of illegal services,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said defendants forged invoices, altered Amazon’s shipping and tracking records, wrote false reviews and manipulated competing sellers’ product detail pages to keep customers away.

Nilsen acted as a conduit between seller clients and “Amazon insiders,” prosecutors wrote. He considered himself the CEO of the consulting business while Leccese used the titles of vice president or content strategist, according to court records.

“For over three years these defendants grew their business by cheating: bribing Amazon employees, forging documents, attacking competitors with fake reviews and even posting cartoonish obscene gestures on competitors’ order pages. Now they face the consequences,” acting U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman said in a statement Friday.

Nilsen, Leccese and others ran the bribery scheme from July 2017 to September 2020, when federal prosecutors first filed an indictment against the group, according to court records. The defendants were charged with seven counts of wire fraud and two conspiracy counts. Prosecutors estimate the consultants paid nearly $100,000 in bribes to Amazon employees.

Both Nilsen and Leccese pleaded guilty in May 2022.

The U.S. attorney accused the ring of using illegal tactics to steal internal and confidential data from Amazon in order to manipulate the marketplace, as well as using bribes, forgery and fake claims to advantage their clients over merchants selling competing products on the platform.

In one instance, Nilsen and other consultants created a fake domain name to impersonate a law firm and filed a fake intellectual property complaint against a seller who was competing with their client, according to court records. In other cases, the defendants wrote fake reviews to promote their clients’ products and to harm competitors. Prosecutors say Nilsen altered a competing client’s product listing by replacing the image of a fleece blanket with a photo of a smiley face with a middle finger up.

The defendants also worked to help sellers reinstate suspended accounts. In some instances, prosecutors say they used illegally obtained information to determine why an account had been suspended and tailor the appeal accordingly. In one case, Nilsen and another defendant discussed a $6,000 bribe to an Amazon insider to reinstate a suspended account.

Prosecutors said Nilsen played a “central role” in the scheme, according to a sentencing memo. “Among all of the co-defendants, Nilsen engaged in the broadest range of illegal activities on the Amazon Marketplace,” they said in court papers.

Leccese’s main role in the bribery scheme was to prepare fake invoices to help sellers get banned products reinstated on the marketplace, according to court documents. Sellers would use the forged invoices to show Amazon their products had come from authentic suppliers, making it seem as if they were adhering to Amazon’s guidelines for certain products, like dietary supplements.

Nilsen worked with another consultant to alter shipping and tracking information in Amazon’s records, prosecutors say, making it appear Amazon had lost inventory that belonged to third-party sellers.

“Nilsen and his co-conspirators used their insider knowledge of Amazon to break its rules and abuse Amazon’s platform,” prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memo earlier this month. “They stole Amazon’s confidential information to line their own pockets.”

Dharmesh Mehta, Amazon vice president of worldwide selling partner services, wrote on LinkedIn that the company was “grateful” that government officials and law enforcement brought “these bad actors to justice.”

“There is no place for fraud at Amazon, and we will continue to invest in ensuring that we create a trustworthy experience by protecting customers, selling partners and our store from fraud and abuse,” he continued.

Nilsen and Leccese were the last two U.S.-based defendants to be sentenced. A sixth defendant, Nishad Kunju, who is from India, has not been arraigned.

Rohit Kadimisetty was sentenced in February 2022 to 10 months in prison and ordered to pay a $50,000 fine. Hadis Nuhanovic was sentenced a year later to 20 months in prison. Ephraim Rosenberg, another seller consultant, was sentenced in July to two years of probation, with one year home confinement, and a $100,000 fine.

On Friday, Judge Richard Jones sentenced Nilsen to 18 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered him to pay a $20,000 fine for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and other violations.

Jones sentenced Leccese to two years of probation, with six months of home confinement, and a $4,000 fine for conspiracy to commit violations of the Travel Act.

Nilsen was responsible for $150,000 in losses connected to the bribery and fraud scheme, according to court records. Leccese was responsible for the loss of $100,000.

Nilsen also filed a false tax return in 2017, underreporting more than $44,000 in receipts for his consulting business. He didn’t file tax returns in 2018 or 2019, according to the sentencing memo.

Attorneys for both Nilsen and Leccese could not be reached for comment.

Nilsen and Leccese, who ran the consulting business from 2016 to 2020, told the court that the majority of services they provided were legitimate and based on “deep knowledge of Amazon’s rules.”

After discussing it with the government, Leccese is again doing some consulting work for Amazon businesses, according to court records. The couple also started a new software business that is meant to assist online sellers in identifying fraudulent and malicious negative product reviews. The software venture employs 26 people.