Jeff Wilke, chief executive of Amazon’s worldwide consumer business, will retire in early 2021 after more than two decades with the Seattle company.

Dave Clark, Amazon’s senior vice president of worldwide operations, who has played a visible role in defending Amazon’s early responses to the coronavirus pandemic, will take over for Wilke, the company said.

Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos announced the change in an email Friday morning, calling Wilke “my tutor.”

Wilke was named one of two CEOs under Bezos in 2016. The other is Andy Jassy, who heads the Amazon Web Services cloud computing business.

This story will be updated.