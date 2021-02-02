Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will give up his title as CEO of Seattle-based commerce giant by the end of 2021, the company announced Tuesday in a news release reporting fourth-quarter earnings results.

Bezos, 57, will transition to the role of executive chair. He will be replaced as CEO by Amazon Web Services director Andy Jassy.

Bezos had distanced himself from much of Amazon’s day-to-day business in recent years. But he stepped back into the helm during the pandemic, during which Amazon recorded its most profitable year ever. In 2020, sales surged 38% to $386.1 billion while profit roughly doubled to $21.3 billion from a year earlier.

In a statement, Bezos said that Amazon’s financial results “are the long-run cumulative results of invention.”

“Right now I see Amazon at its most inventive ever, making it an optimal time for this transition,” Bezos said.

In an email to Amazon employees, Bezos said he intended to focus on new products and early initiatives, as well as “other passions” that include the Bezos Earth Fund; Blue Origin, his secretive space venture; and The Washington Post.

“As much as I still tap dance into the office, I’m excited about this transition,” he wrote. “I’ve never had more energy, and this isn’t about retiring.”

Bezos will remain “very involved” on new product development and setting Amazon’s strategic direction, Amazon spokesperson Dan Perlet said in a call with reporters.

Bezos founded Amazon in 1994 as an online bookstore and turned it into a retail behemoth. Along the way he became one of the world’s richest people.

This is a developing story and will be updated.