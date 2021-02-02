Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will give up his title as CEO of the Seattle-based commerce giant by the end of 2021, the company announced Tuesday in a news release reporting fourth-quarter earnings results.

Bezos, 57, will transition to the role of executive chair of Amazon’s board of directors. He will be replaced as CEO by Andy Jassy, 53, who leads Amazon Web Services, the company’s cloud-computing unit.

Bezos had distanced himself from much of Amazon’s day-to-day business in recent years. But he stepped back into the helm during the pandemic, during which Amazon recorded its most profitable year ever. In 2020, sales surged 38% to $386.1 billion from a year earlier, while profit roughly doubled to $21.3 billion, or $41.83 per share.

Amazon’s financial results “are the long-run cumulative results of invention,” Bezos said in a statement. “Right now I see Amazon at its most inventive ever, making it an optimal time for this transition.”

In an email to Amazon employees, Bezos said he intended to focus on new products and early initiatives, as well as “other passions” that include philanthropic giving through the Day 1 Fund and the Bezos Earth Fund; Blue Origin, his secretive space venture; and The Washington Post.

“As much as I still tap dance into the office, I’m excited about this transition,” he wrote. “I’ve never had more energy, and this isn’t about retiring.”

As chair of the board, Bezos will remain “very involved” on new product development and in setting Amazon’s strategic direction, Amazon spokesperson Dan Perlet said in a call with reporters. “Jeff is really not going anywhere.”

Bezos founded Amazon in 1994 as an online bookstore and turned it into a retail behemoth. Along the way, he became one of the world’s wealthiest people. Bezos’ net worth is estimated at roughly $196 billion, according to Forbes, largely held in Amazon stock. With 10.6% of Amazon’s outstanding shares, Bezos is the company’s largest shareholder.

Bezos set up the transition to Jassy last summer, when Amazon announced that a likely successor, Jeff Wilke, would soon retire, paving the way for Jassy to take the CEO job. Unlike Wilke, who led Amazon’s retail division, Jassy is a relative outsider to Amazon’s core business area, which accounted for nearly $100 billion in sales last quarter.

Jassy’s Amazon career is defined by his leading Amazon into cloud computing, a business the company has come to dominate just as aggressively as it leads in e-commerce. He is an Amazon lifer, having joined the company in 1997 after graduating from Harvard Business School. Jassy bears the notorious distinction of accidentally hitting Bezos in the head with a kayak paddle during Amazon’s inaugural game of broomball, now a semi-official company sport.

“Andy is well known inside the company and has been at Amazon almost as long as I have,” Bezos said in his email to employees. “He will be an outstanding leader, and he has my full confidence.”

Increased regulatory scrutiny of Amazon’s business practices may also have played a role in the transition, said Tom Forte, an analyst at the investment bank D.A. Davidson & Co. Amazon is facing numerous antitrust probes alleging price-fixing practices that harm third-party merchants selling on Amazon’s Marketplace platform.

Refocusing attention on Amazon’s cloud-computing division, which Jassy has led since its infancy, may “take some regulatory heat off the company,” Forte said.

“When Amazon decides for Jeff to hand the baton to Andy, they’re making a declaration that Amazon is a services company,” Forte said. “This is Amazon the great enabler, helping others make sales and profits selling off its platform rather than disrupting and hurting other businesses.”

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, a member of the House Antitrust Subcommittee that issued a report last year interrogating what she called Amazon’s “monopolistic practices,” said in a statement that she intends to continue to “aggressively challenge dominant tech platforms such as Amazon and others and rein in anti-competitive behavior and monopolistic practices.”

“That is the only way the very innovation that allowed Amazon to thrive can be preserved for our region,” Jayapal said. “Though I have not often seen eye to eye with Mr. Bezos, I wish him all the best as he steps down as CEO.”

This is a developing story and will be updated. Seattle Times technology editor Boaz Herzog and The Washington Post contributed to this report.