Michael Sanchez, the brother of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, tried to conceal the ownership of his largest asset — a multimillion-dollar home — to avoid paying a court-ordered judgment to Bezos and his security consultant, Gavin de Becker, the two have contended in a new lawsuit.

Bezos’ affair with Lauren Sanchez sprang into public view in early 2019, after Michael Sanchez provided The National Enquirer with intimate text messages between the couple.

Michael Sanchez sued Bezos and de Becker for defamation last January in California, contending Bezos’ and de Becker’s statements that Michael Sanchez had also provided photographs of Bezos’ genitalia to The National Enquirer were false and damaging.

A judge dismissed Michael Sanchez’s suit and ordered him to pay $254,404 in legal fees to Bezos and de Becker.

Michael Sanchez has not paid, Bezos and de Becker said in the new lawsuit, filed Friday in King County Superior Court. In part to avoid paying the judgment, Michael Sanchez transferred the ownership of a West Hollywood home to a shell company he controls before listing it for sale for nearly $2.5 million, the suit contends. The property went under contract Thursday.

Michael Sanchez could not immediately be reached for comment. Seattle-based asset-protection attorney Shreya Ley, the organizer of the company that holds Michael Sanchez’s property, did not immediately respond to questions.