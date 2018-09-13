The Amazon founder, the world’s wealthiest person, offered detail on his philanthropic goals, announcing the Bezos Day One Fund, which will begin with an initial $2 billion.

More than a year after putting out an open call for suggestions about what to do with his spectacular wealth, Jeff Bezos has come back with a decision.

The Amazon founder, the world’s wealthiest person, said Thursday on Twitter that he would commit $2 billion to fund existing nonprofits working to help homeless families and create a network of nonprofit preschools in low-income communities. The initiative will be called the Bezos Day One Fund, borrowing from Amazon’s corporate mantra to approach tasks with the initiative of a startup’s first day.

The Day 1 Families Fund will make annual awards to organizations “doing compassionate, needle moving work to provide shelter and hunger support to address the immediate needs of young families,” while the Day 1 Academies Fund will start and operate a network of “full-scholarship, Montessori-inspired preschools in underserved communities,” Bezos said.

An Amazon spokesman didn’t have details on who would run Bezos’ new initiative, or where the group would be based. The $2 billion, he said, is a starting point.

More than a year ago, Bezos posted to Twitter a request for suggestions on philanthropic initiatives designed to make a difference in the short term. It is a contrast to the long view that Bezos has preached at Amazon and Blue Origin, the space-travel technology company he has been funding with $1 billion a year through the sale of Amazon stock.

Bezos is worth $164 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a sum mostly derived from the about 16 percent stake in Amazon that he owns. Public donations by the 54-year-old Bezos have been rare, and — with exceptions like a $35 million family donation to the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center — typically on a scale far smaller than the two men just behind him in the wealth rankings, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett.

Amazon, meanwhile, has been criticized for years for largely taking a pass on the formal donation programs of corporate peers. The company’s approach has changed a bit in recent years with the growth of its public-relations and corporate-affairs group, and Amazon has moved to consolidate scattered philanthropy initiatives underway and offer official support for more.

“Our lives are better than our great grandparents’ lives, and their lives were better than their great grandparents’ lives before them,” Bezos said Thursday on Twitter. “If our own great grandchildren don’t have lives better than ours, something has gone very wrong.”