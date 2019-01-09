Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced on Twitter that he and his wife, MacKenzie, are divorcing.

A tweet from Jeff Bezos Wednesday morning announced that he and his wife, MacKenzie, are getting a divorce. The note signed by both said that after “a long period of loving exploration and trial separation,” they expect to “continue our lives as friends.”

“We feel very lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other,” the announcement continued.

They have four children. In March, the 54-year-old Amazon founder and CEO was named the world’s richest man, with a fortune estimated by Forbes at $112 billion. Bloomberg puts his present wealth at $137 billion.

MacKenzie Bezos has published two well-received novels, starting with “The Testing of Luther Albright” in 2005. Her author page on Amazon reports that “she wrote her first book when she was six years old, a 142-page chapter book entitled The Book Worm. This book was later lost during a flood, when the sole handwritten copy was reduced to a soup of pulp in the drawer of an old roll-top desk.”