1994 Jeff Bezos files incorporation papers for Cadabra Inc., later renamed Amazon.com

1995 Online bookstore opens to the public

2000 Founds Blue Origin, a privately funded spaceflight company that is building reusable rockets

2006 Amazon Web Services (AWS) formally launches, quickly becoming a major profit engine for Amazon

2013 Buys The Washington Post for $250 million, reenergizing and expanding the newspaper in the nation’s capital

2018 Surpasses Bill Gates as the world’s richest man

2019 Announces split with MacKenzie Bezos (now MacKenzie Scott) after 35 years. Their divorce put a 4% Amazon stake in her hands, while he retained 12%

2020 Establishes Bezos Earth Fund, a $10 billion commitment to helping combat climate change

January 2021: Despite adding an estimated $70 billion to end 2020 with a fortune estimated at $186 billion, Bezos is eclipsed as the world’s richest man by Tesla founder Elon Musk

February: Bezos announces he will step down as CEO by the end of the year, transitioning to executive chairman