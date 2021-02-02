1994 Jeff Bezos files incorporation papers for Cadabra Inc., later renamed Amazon.com

1995 Opens online bookstore to the public

2000 Founds Blue Origin, a privately funded spaceflight company that is building reusable rockets

2006 Formally launches Amazon Web Services (AWS), which is quickly becoming a major profit engine for Amazon

2013 Buys The Washington Post for $250 million, reenergizing and expanding the newspaper in the nation’s capital

2018 Surpasses Bill Gates as the world’s richest man

2019 Announces split with MacKenzie Bezos (now MacKenzie Scott) after 35 years. Their divorce left her with a 4% stake in Amazon, while he retained 12%

2020 Establishes Bezos Earth Fund, a $10 billion commitment to helping combat climate change

January 2021: Is eclipsed by Tesla founder Elon Musk as the world’s richest man despite adding an estimated $70 billion to end 2020 with a fortune estimated at $186 billion

February: Bezos announces he will step down as CEO by the end of the year, transitioning to executive chairman