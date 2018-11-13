The company's headquarters expansion will be in Arlington County, Virginia and the Long Island City neighborhood of New York, and Nashville will get a 5,000 person satellite office.

The announcement ends a 14-month search for what Amazon had originally billed as a $5 billion second headquarters campus, which the retail and technology giant aims to staff with 50,000 workers. Earlier this month, word leaked that Amazon’s so-called HQ2 would be split among more than one city.

The Seattle company added another twist in a blog post announcing its selection: a 5,000-person satellite office in Nashville, Tenn.