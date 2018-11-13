The company's headquarters expansion will be in Arlington County, Virginia and the Long Island City neighborhood of New York, and Nashville will get a 5,000 person satellite office.

Amazon on Tuesday made it official: The company’s headquarters expansion will be in Arlington County, Virginia, and the Long Island City neighborhood of New York.

The announcement ends a 14-month search for what Amazon had originally billed as a $5 billion second headquarters campus, which the retail and technology giant aimed to staff with 50,000 workers. Earlier this month, word leaked that Amazon’s so-called HQ2 would be split among more than one city.

Amazon said it plans to staff each of the two cities with about 25,000 workers in about 4 million square feet of office space, with an option to double that square footage sometime in the future. The company’s existing Seattle headquarters employs about 45,000 people spread over 10 million square feet of office space.

In selecting the nation’s capital and its largest city, Amazon picked two of the few metropolitan areas in the U.S. that boast more workers employed in science, technology, engineering and mathematics occupations than Seattle. The two sites are similar, located on spokes of each city’s transit line, across the river from the central business district, and a short distance to airports — Reagan National, in Virginia, and LaGuardia in New York.

The retailer added another twist in a blog post announcing its selection: a 5,000-person satellite office in Nashville, Tenn. That outpost, the company said, will serve as an East Coast hub for logistics work.

Tax breaks and other government incentives to support Amazon’s projects in the three cities total at least $2.4 billion, according to the figures Amazon broke out in its blog post.

Amazon called its D.C.-area expansion, located in the Crystal City neighborhood of Arlington County, Virginia, National Landing.