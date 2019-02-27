A flier appears to advertise for sublease some 722,000 square feet of office space in the under-construction Rainier Square tower
Amazon appears to be abandoning a prominent downtown Seattle office project 10 months after it threatened to do so if the city imposed a new business tax.
While the Seattle City Council ultimately reversed itself on the so-called head tax, a marketing flier obtained by technology news site GeekWire indicates that Amazon has put up for sublease some 722,000 square feet of office space in the under-construction Rainier Square tower.
The flier, purportedly from Chicago-based real estate services firm JLL, appears to confirm recent rumors that the building in the heart of downtown Seattle would be subleased. A JLL spokesman declined to comment. Amazon representatives did not return a request for comment Wednesday morning.
This story will be updated.
