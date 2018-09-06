A group of workers at Amazon-owned Whole Foods Market planned to email colleagues at the organic grocer's stores announcing a push to organize, The Wall Street Journal reported.

A group of workers at Whole Foods Market is trying to form a union, charging that compensation has declined since Amazon bought the organic grocer last year.

The workers planned to send an email to employees of most Whole Foods stores on Thursday, The Wall Street Journal reported. Organizers, the email said, want to “collectively voice our concerns to Whole Foods Market and Amazon leadership.”

Whole Foods and Amazon didn’t immediately comment Thursday. A Whole Foods spokeswoman told The Journal the company offered competitive wages and benefits.

Amazon, the second-largest U.S.-based private sector employer with about 575,000 workers, has long been a target of the labor movement, particularly at its fast-growing warehouse network. The company has successfully warded off past union drives in the U.S.

Things have been more complicated in Europe, where workers in the last year have staged strikes to coincide with shopping season peaks like Amazon’s Prime Day promotion and Black Friday.

The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which has been in communication with Whole Foods and Amazon workers for several years, is aware of and assisting the Whole Foods drive, a spokeswoman said.

“Amazon is raising a generation of precarious workers and that is against everything our union stands for,” Stuart Applebaum, president of the New York-based union, said in an emailed statement. “We will not back down until Amazon workers are treated with dignity and respect.”