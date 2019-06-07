FedEx said Friday it decided not to renew a key domestic contract with Amazon, a move that could pinch the online retail giant during peak shipping seasons when it’s sometimes struggled to get packages to customers on time.

The decision highlights tension between the longtime partners. Amazon has built its own logistics network over the past few years and is delivering more of its own customers’ packages, lessening its dependence on FedEx and other shipping partners. At the same time, the online retailer can’t deliver all of its own packages — especially as online shopping surges over the holidays.

FedEx made the decision “as we focus on serving the broader e-commerce market,” the company said in a statement Friday. The decision applies to FedEx’s domestic Express contract with Amazon, which is the speediest option FedEx offers for shipping via air. It does not affect its international services.

Amazon accounted for less than 1.3% of FedEx’s $65.6 billion revenue last year, the company said.

Amazon spokeswoman Rena Lunak said in a statement the company respected FedEx’s decision. (Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Amazon relies less heavily on FedEx as compared with most of its shipping partners, including the U.S. Postal Service and UPS. And its need for the fastest method of shipping has decreased as the company has built warehouses closer to population centers around the country, as well as leased its own planes and built a logistics network.

Advertising

But package volumes can be difficult to predict as holiday shoppers turn out in droves online, something that could hurt Amazon if it sees a flood in last-minute orders.

After a spate of missed deliveries during the holiday season, Amazon moved to take on more of its own delivery operations. The company delivers packages via a fleet of planes, trucks and delivery vans that have helped it avoid package delays.

FedEx CEO Fred Smith has frequently played down the idea that Amazon could one day become a competitor with a fully built-out logistics network. Still, both FedEx and UPS stock prices have suffered when news surfaces of Amazon logistics initiatives.