WASHINGTON — D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine on Tuesday brought an antitrust complaint against Amazon, alleging that the e-commerce giant wields monopoly power that has resulted in higher prices for consumers.

Racine’s office accused the company of fixing prices through contract provisions with third-party sellers who peddle their products on its platform. The attorney general said that Amazon prevents sellers from offering their products at lower prices or on better terms on any other online platforms, including their own websites, and that that prohibition results in “artificially high” prices across e-commerce sales.

(Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

“Amazon has used its dominant position in the online retail market to win at all costs,” Racine, a Democrat, said in a statement. “It maximizes its profits at the expense of third-party sellers and consumers, while harming competition, stifling innovation, and illegally tilting the playing field in its favor.”

The suit follows years of Washington antitrust scrutiny of Amazon and comes as consumer advocates have called on the Biden administration to bring federal antitrust charges against the company. Biden recently nominated one of the company’s key critics, Lina Khan, to the Federal Trade Commission.

The latest legal salvo highlights the critical role attorneys general are playing in checking tech giants’ power, following years of little action from the federal government. Last year, groups of state attorneys general brought two antitrust lawsuits challenging Google’s dominance in search and advertising. A separate group of 48 attorneys general filed a landmark antitrust suit against Facebook, seeking to break up the social networking giant.

Racine said his office did not coordinate with any federal regulators in bringing the complaint and that it had not coordinated with other state attorneys general.

Tuesday’s lawsuit is filed in D.C. Superior court under D.C. antitrust laws, which could limit the scope.

The action at the state level comes as the tech industry finds itself at the center of an antitrust reckoning in Washington. The Justice Department last year brought an antitrust suit against Google, while the Federal Trade Commission brought a case against Facebook. Lawmakers have also eyed competition concerns with Apple’s App Store, which is currently the subject of litigation.

The top antitrust panel for the House of Representatives completed a sweeping, 16-month investigation last fall, finding that Apple, Amazon, Google and Facebook engaged in anticompetitive behaviors. Amazon competes with some of the smaller merchants that sell products on its marketplace, the investigation found, which “incentivizes Amazon to exploit its access to competing sellers’ data and information, among other anticompetitive conduct.”

Amazon responded to the investigation at the time in a lengthy blog post, calling the investigation “flawed” and defending its relationship with smaller merchants as “mutually beneficial.”

Racine’s suit comes as lawmakers from both parties are seeking to update decades-old competition laws to ensure they’re addressing the growing sway of tech giants.

Amazon did not respond immediately to a request for comment.