As more than 140 announced communities offer pitches to be Amazon HQ2, Seattle Times economics columnist Jon Talton discusses living with the tech giant and the competition to be its second headquarters.

On Thursday, Seattle Times economics columnist Jon Talton joins Atlanta Journal-Constitution business columnist Matt Kempner in a Facebook Live event to discuss Amazon and its search for a second headquarters. The discussion is scheduled to go live at 8:15 a.m. Pacific Time on Oct. 19 on My AJC. We’ll also share the post on The Seattle Times Facebook page.

Topics they plan to touch on:

What cities might likely be on Amazon’s list (including whether Atlanta might have a decent chance).

What it’s like to live in the tech giant’s company town. The good and the bad.

What kind of jobs might be offered at Amazon HQ2.

Whether multibillion-dollar government incentives for Amazon HQ2 are a good thing.

To get a sense of the communities competing to be Amazon HQ2, here’s an interactive map:

