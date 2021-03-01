Amazon manager Charlotte Newman filed a federal discrimination suit against the company Monday alleging executives of the Seattle-based commerce giant paid her less than similarly qualified white peers and used racial stereotypes to justify denying her opportunities for promotion.

Newman, a Black woman who works for Amazon Web Services, Amazon’s cloud-computing division, also leveled allegations of sexual harassment and assault against a former Amazon director, whose employment was eventually terminated after an internal investigation, according to the suit.

Newman filed her suit after the publication last week of an investigation by online tech outlet Recode detailing allegations by Black employees that Amazon routinely passed them over for promotion.

This is a developing story that will be updated.