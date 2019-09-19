Jeff Bezos is holding a news conference on Amazon’s sustainability efforts on Thursday, a day before workers around the world — including more than 1,000 of his own employees — are scheduled to walk out to spotlight climate change.

Amazon’s founder and chief executive offer is scheduled to speak at the National Press Club in Washington at 10 a.m. local time. An Amazon spokesman said Bezos will offer an update and news on the company’s sustainability programs but declined to elaborate further.

Amazon in February pledged to disclose its carbon footprint sometime before the end of the year and said that half of its shipments would be carbon neutral by 2030. The company also continues to invest in clean solar and wind power to offset some of the energy consumption of its logistics network and cloud-computing server farms.

A group of the retail and technology giant’s employees is staging a walkout on Friday, part of a global strike aimed at calling attention to the risks of climate change. Amazon Employees for Climate Justice said on Twitter earlier this month that more than 1,000 employees planned to participate.

The employee group has been pressuring Amazon for almost a year to release a public report detailing how it’s preparing to deal with business disruptions caused by climate change and reduce its dependence on fossil fuels blamed for that warming. A shareholder resolution calling for the same was rejected at Amazon’s annual meeting.

