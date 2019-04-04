Jeff Bezos’ ownership of Amazon will be diminished by 25 percent, though he keeps full voting rights to shares retained by ex-wife MacKenzie Bezos, according to a divorce settlement they announced on Twitter on Thursday morning.

That was MacKenzie Bezos’ first tweet, corresponding with a petition for divorce filed Thursday, according to an Amazon securities filing.

That filing provides more details of how the world’s richest former couple will divide a fortune estimated to be $150 billion, mostly in Amazon stock, according to Bloomberg.

After court approval of the divorce, expected in 90 days, MacKenzie Bezos will own approximately 4 percent of Amazon stock, worth about $35.2 billion at the company’s current share price.

A voting agreement and proxy between the Bezoses gives Jeff Bezos “sole voting authority” over MacKenzie Bezos’ shares.

The settlement leaves Bezos with voting control of about 16 percent of Amazon.

Advertising

This story will be updated.