Bezos commits Amazon to rapidly cut fossil fuels, be carbon neutral by 2040

This story is part of Covering Climate Now, a global collaboration of more than 250 news outlets to strengthen coverage of the climate story.

Jeff Bezos committed his company to cut all its net greenhouse-gas emissions by 2040 — a goal that would appear to put Amazon in the vanguard of corporations reducing carbon pollution ahead of the schedule scientists say is necessary to stave off the worst impacts of global climate change.

The company announced it was ordering 100,000 electric-delivery vehicles, calling it the largest such order of its kind, and a $100 million fund for reforestation projects in an effort to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

Amazon expects to power all of its operations with renewable energy by 2030 — setting a timeline for pledges it had made two years ago.

Bezos, at a news conference in Washington, D.C., on Thursday unveiled “The Climate Pledge,” asking others to join in the effort to transition away from fossil fuels and their associated emissions a decade ahead of the 2050 target scientists say is necessary to preserve a better-than-even chance of holding global average temperature increases to well below 2 degrees Celsius as called for in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

The long-awaited disclosure of Amazon’s sustainability targets comes ahead of a Global Climate Strike on Friday, which more than 1,500 Amazon employees had planned to join, and an urgent United Nations climate summit beginning Monday.

The reductions will necessarily be an enormous challenge for a company whose main businesses are energy intensive – Amazon has fleets of trucks and jets; a global network of datacenters — and steadily growing. Indeed, it amounts to a wholesale repowering of the company’s infrastructure, some of which Amazon has already done: Amazon Web Services reached 50% renewable energy in 2018, for example.

Amazon said it is ordering 100,000 electric delivery vehicles from Rivian, based in Plymouth, Mich., to be manufactured at a plant in Normal, Ill. Amazon earlier this year invested $440 million in the company — which also received a $500 million investment from Ford in April — and says those funds will be used to accelerate production, with the first vans expected to begin deliveries to Amazon customers in 2021 and the entire 100,000-vehicle fleet deployed by 2030.

The company will attempt to reach 80% renewable energy by 2024, and 100% by 2040.

Throughout Amazon’s announcement is the term “net zero carbon” — indeed, that is its headline goal. That means the company still expects to emit greenhouse gasses from its operations, but will offset those emissions with projects elsewhere that displace other emissions or remove carbon from the atmosphere. Amazon committed to spend $100 million on restoration and protection of forests, wetlands and peatlands globally with The Nature Conservancy, headed by former Interior Secretary (and former head of Seattle-based co-op REI) Sally Jewell.

So far, however, emissions offsets programs — sometimes called carbon credits — have had a checkered record and present a host of complex questions about how they are measured and maintained in the long term, as an investigation by Pro Publica into carbon credits in the Amazon revealed earlier this year.

Bezos, the world’s wealthiest person, in 2017 posted a video of himself smashing a bottle of champagne atop a wind turbine in Texas, christening a new renewable energy project in a widely viewed public relations stunt. In May, in his capacity as head of Kent-based rocket company Blue Origin, Bezos described a vision for commercial space development in which industry goes into orbit and “Earth is zoned residential.” Later that month, employees dressed in white shirts at the company’s shareholder meeting in Seattle asked Bezos to directly address the company’s plans to address climate change. “It’s hard to find an issue that’s more important,” he replied.

But the online retailing and cloud computing giant he founded 25 years ago was late among its corporate peers to disclose its carbon footprint – as nearly 7,000 other corporations worldwide had by the end of last year – or to set time-bound, science-based emission reduction targets.

Criticism, including from a vocal group of employees planning to rally at the Spheres beneath Bezos office at Amazon’s Seattle headquarters and at other company locations as part of the Global Climate Strike on Friday, intensified this year as the climate crisis has become more evident, with strengthening hurricanes and wildfires, including in the Amazon rainforest — cut through by the river from which Bezos took the name for his company.

It’s still unclear how much Amazon will account for emissions from the hundreds of thousands of suppliers who connect with consumers over its marketplace.

Employees have called for Amazon to use its political influence to drive policy changes that would accelerate an economy-wide transition away from fossil fuels.

They’ve also called for the company to cut ties with some of the world’s largest polluters: Amazon still courts business with fossil fuels companies, devising and marketing special capabilities for oil and gas exploration from its AWS business.

And there are broader questions about whether the kind of instant-gratification consumerism Amazon has nearly perfected can continue in a way that’s compatible with the pace of emissions reductions scientists say are necessary to preserve a livable climate.