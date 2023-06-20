Sen. Bernie Sanders is investigating safety and working conditions at Amazon’s warehouses.

The Vermont independent and chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions — or HELP — Committee announced the investigation Tuesday. Sanders said the committee sent a letter to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, initiating an inquiry into the safety record at Amazon’s warehouses and the company’s treatment of workers who are injured on the job.

“Amazon is one of the most valuable companies in the world owned by Jeff Bezos, one of the richest men in the world,” Sanders wrote in an announcement of the investigation Tuesday. “Amazon should be the safest place in America to work, not one of the most dangerous.”

Amazon spokesperson Steve Kelly said Tuesday the company strongly disagrees with the assertions in the letter.

Sanders and the HELP Committee opened a similar probe into Starbucks earlier this year to investigate the coffee giant’s compliance with labor law after allegations of union busting. Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz testified before the Senate committee in March, where he denied the allegations and said Starbucks would abide by the law and respect workers’ right to unionize.

Regarding Amazon, Sanders and the committee are focused on worker safety. Sanders is demanding Amazon provide information about the injury and turnover rates at its warehouses, the alleged connection between the pace of work and injury rates at its facilities and the medical care provided at Amazon’s on-site clinics.

Advertising

Sanders on Tuesday criticized Amazon for spending in other parts of the company while failing to focus on worker safety. He pointed specifically to Amazon’s stock buybacks and executive compensation.

“The time has come for Amazon to stop willfully violating workplace safety laws with impunity and commit to changing its operations to protect the health and safety of its workers,” Sanders wrote.

Amazon has said it plans to invest $550 million in safety initiatives this year, adding to the $1 billion it committed to safety from 2019 to 2022.

The company reported pretax profits of $3.2 billion for the first three months of 2023, according to financial data released earlier this year.

Sanders and the HELP Committee aren’t the first government officials to investigate Amazon’s warehouses. Washington’s Department of Labor and Industries has cited and fined Amazon four times for safety violations at its warehouses in the state. The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration has also cited several Amazon facilities around the country and issued at least $122,800 in fines. In one of those citations, OSHA said Amazon had failed to properly record work-related injuries at warehouses in five states.

The Justice Department is also investigating whether Amazon executives knew about the safety hazards at its warehouses and misled others about the company’s safety record.

Advertising

Amazon has disputed the safety citations and said it disagrees with the DOJ’s allegations. The company says its warehouses are actually getting safer. Amazon reported that its injury rate at U.S. facilities fell from 7.6 injuries per 200,000 working hours in 2021 to 6.7 in 2022.

“We take the safety and health of our employees very seriously,” said Kelly, the Amazon spokesperson. “There will always be ways to improve but we’re proud of the progress we’ve made which includes a 23% reduction in recordable injuries across our U.S. operations since 2019.”

A study from the Strategic Organizing Center, a coalition of labor unions, found that Amazon’s injury rate did decline from 2021 to 2022 but said workers at Amazon warehouses are still injured more frequently and more severely than workers at non-Amazon warehouses.

In 2022, the serious injury rate at Amazon warehouses was 6.6 injuries per 100 workers, according to the center’s analysis. At other non-Amazon warehouses, that rate was 3.2.

Amazon workers generally need 10 more workdays to recover from an injury than workers at other warehouses, the labor group found.

Both Amazon and the center have questioned each other’s analysis. When the SOC released its report studying 2022 injury rates in April, Amazon said the group and other critics would “splice data to suit their narrative.” The SOC, for its part, accused Amazon of comparing its injury rates against “skewed, outdated and misleading industry averages.”

Amazon also said Tuesday that it had extended an open invitation for Sanders to tour one of its facilities. Sanders, meanwhile, is asking Amazon warehouse workers to share their stories with the committee.