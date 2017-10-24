Paddy Power has Austin and Atlanta as favorites among 22 ranked candidates in Amazon’s search for a second headquarters. Proposals to host the online retailer’s second home were due last week.

Days after Amazon’s deadline for cities to submit their proposals to host the retailer’s second headquarters, an Irish bookmaker has set odds on the contest.

Paddy Power has Austin, Texas, and Atlanta as favorites as of Tuesday afternoon, at 2-1 odds. The two cities — which do well in several analyses of Amazon’s criteria for its so-called HQ2 — are followed by Philadelphia (7-1), Boston (8-1) and Toronto (9-1).

(Early gamblers apparently leaned toward Austin, which — when other news outlets spotted the odds — had the city at 3-1, and later 11-4.)

Portland, Ore., checks in at 14-1; and the Seattle area’s many longshot applicants don’t even make the roster of 22 picks.

Paddy Power also offers citizens of Ireland and Australia the opportunity to part with their money in a wager that Amazon will reverse course, abandon its plans to build HQ2 somewhere in North America, and go abroad: Dublin sits at 50-1 odds; Melbourne brings up the rear at 100-1, tied with Halifax, Canada.

Online gambling is illegal in most U.S. states, including Washington.