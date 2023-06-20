Amazon has closed another Go convenience store in downtown Seattle, adding to a list of closures in the city and around the country as the company evaluates its brick-and-mortar grocery business.

The Seattle-based ecommerce giant confirmed Tuesday that it had closed its Amazon Go store at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Marion Street — next to the Seattle Public Library, as well as a Renaissance hotel, a Starbucks and a Bartell’s. Geekwire was the first to report the closure.

This location, which opened in 2018, was Amazon’s second cashierless Go convenience store since first experimenting with the format in Seattle earlier that year. The store stopped operations Friday.

Earlier this year, Amazon closed two other convenience stores in Seattle — one at Third Avenue and Pine Street inside the former Macy’s building, and another at Fourth Avenue and Pike Street.

At the same time, Amazon closed two Go stores in New York City and four in San Francisco. A spokesperson said at the time that Amazon periodically assesses its portfolio of stores and makes “optimization decisions along the way.”

Spokesperson Jessica Martin said Tuesday that Amazon still operates 20 Go stores across the U.S. and looks “forward to opening more in the future.”

The closures come amid months of cost-cutting efforts at Amazon that have led to the end of some ventures and roughly 27,000 job cuts. Amazon leaders told investors this year that the company has slowed expansion of its Amazon Go and Amazon Fresh grocery stores as it re-evaluates what format works best for customers.

“We’re doing a fair bit of experimentation today in those stores to try and find the right format that resonates with customers and is differentiated in some meaningful fashion and where we like the economics,” CEO Andy Jassy said in February.

In addition to Amazon Go and Amazon Fresh grocery stores, the company acquired Whole Foods in 2017.

The concept for Amazon Go was unveiled in 2016 and the company opened its first Amazon Go to the public in 2018 in Seattle, on the ground floor of Amazon’s Day 1 skyscraper at the intersection of Seventh Avenue and Blanchard Street.

The stores are equipped with Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology, a network of sensors and software that allows customers to skip the checkout line when they’re done shopping.

Using Just Walk Out, customers can enter the store using their palm, a code on their phone or their credit card. Once through the turnstile, the technology keeps track of what they pick up and what they put back on the shelf. Amazon charges their account after they leave.

Amazon still operates four Go stores in Seattle, including on Madison Street, Terry Avenue, Seventh Avenue and Boren Avenue. Amazon opened an Amazon Go store in Puyallup in February as part of its push to open stores in the suburbs and bring products closer to customers’ homes. The first store for that new format opened in Mill Creek last April.