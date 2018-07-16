Amazon's site worked only sometimes Monday afternoon, as the company's big sales event began.

Amazon’s website crashed for some customers Monday shortly after the e-commerce company’s annual day of sales, Prime Day, began at noon.

The app and website worked intermittently early Monday afternoon, sometimes showing deals, sometimes showing pictures of various dogs with apologetic messages. One French bulldog proclaimed, “Uh-Oh. Something went wrong on our end. Please try again.”

The company’s fourth Prime Day is set to stretch for 36 hours and includes deals across its site, as well as at its grocery-store chain Whole Foods.

Amazon did not immediately address the website issues on Twitter or via a request for comment.

The company hasn’t disclosed the specifics of its sales haul for previous Prime days, but the day has historically been a success at least in getting people to sign up for Amazon’s $119-a-year Prime subscription service. The company said last July that the 2017 Prime Day marked the single biggest day for Prime signups up to that point.

Amazon’s Prime membership program offers two-day free shipping, access to some TV shows on its streaming service, discounts at Whole Foods and a host of other perks. Its members also spend more on the site than non-members.

Twitter users both reveled in sharing pictures of the dogs Monday, and despaired at missing out on deals.

“Oh I get it,” tweeted user emjayy033, “the Amazon #PrimeDay deal is that you get to save 100% of your money.”

Note: The dogs do not appear to be for sale.