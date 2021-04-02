Amazon’s vision for Bellevue as it expands in the Eastside city looks a lot like the tech giant’s dense, walkable South Lake Union campus, according to new permitting documents filed Friday.

The permit application for Bellevue 600, the company’s under-construction double-tower complex near Bellevue City Hall, shows plans for nearly 30,000 square feet of ground-floor retail, two day-care centers, an arts facility and a coffee shop. A lushly landscaped pedestrian breezeway will run between the buildings, connecting the Bellevue Transit Center and future Light Rail station. Nearly 7,000 employees are expected to work in the 31-story and 43-story towers, Amazon said in a blog post Friday.

“We want to contribute to the creation of a thriving downtown where people live, work, and visit — not just drive through,” the company said in the post.

Amazon announced last year that it intended to bring 25,000 employees to Bellevue, including a large chunk from Seattle, by 2025. The company has embarked on an Eastside real estate spree, buying or leasing nearly 6 million square feet of office space, including the two Bellevue 600 towers and a lease announced last month for the 25-story Artise tower on 106th Avenue Northeast.

In its blog post, Amazon played up the towers’ eco-friendly features, including their proximity to mass transit and 1,000 on-site bike storage stalls. The company is pursuing LEED Gold and Salmon Safe certifications for both buildings, and has said they will be fully electric, without gas-powered heating or hookups.

One aspect of the project, however, may frustrate Bellevue denizens weary of the city’s traffic woes: The towers include nearly 1,700 underground parking spaces.