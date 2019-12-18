Amazon plans to build space satellites in Redmond for a planned broadband internet service.

In another expansion into a new business line, Amazon says it intends to launch a constellation of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites to provide internet access to underserved communities around the world.

The Seattle commerce and technology giant said Wednesday it is renovating a 219,000-square-foot space in Redmond as a center for research and development and prototype manufacturing for the project. The company said it plans to be in the space sometime next year.

With Project Kuiper, Amazon joins SpaceX in both the competition for space-based broadband communication systems and in manufacturing them in Redmond.

Several other companies are vying to connect underserved parts of the Earth with satellite clusters, sparking concern from astronomers who fear the night sky could eventually become so filled with the small spacecraft that their observations will be compromised.

The company joins other space ventures based in the region, including Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin and longtime manufacturers such as Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Amazon has not laid out a timeline for the development of Project Kuiper.

The company has 167 full-time job openings listed for the project, including 137 in Bellevue.

