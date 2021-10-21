Transportation-safety advocates pitted themselves against Amazon this week, after the tech giant announced its driverless car division, Zoox, will begin testing prototypes of its autonomous vehicles in downtown Seattle in the coming months.

With KUOW’s Patricia Murphy for Thursday’s episode of Seattle Now, I discussed why some pro-pedestrian activists are skeptical of driverless car companies’ claims that their vehicles will make streets safer and less congested.

“They’re using pedestrians as guinea pigs in an experiment that can be deadly,” the author of a book about pedestrian deaths told me earlier this week. “We would never allow experimental drugs to be tested this way on people who have not explicitly consented, but for some reason, we just haven’t applied the same sort of ethical parameters to cars.”

Listen on your podcast app, or below.