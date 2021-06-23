Amazon tries to force out 6% of its office workforce every year, by scoring every employee and funneling the lowest-ranked ones into performance improvement plans that often end in an exit from the company, according to internal company documents obtained by The Seattle Times.

Experts and some employees say the system closely resembles “stack ranking,” a controversial management practice that many companies, including crosstown rival Microsoft, have abandoned in recent years.

Amazon, though, denies it practices stack ranking. With KUOW’s Bill Radke on Wednesday, I discussed why Amazon might be interested in disassociating itself from stack ranking — and why some Amazon employees are skeptical about the recent pledge by founder Jeff Bezos to turn the company into “Earth’s Best Employer.”

Listen on your podcast app, or below.