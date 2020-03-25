As at least 11 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Amazon warehouses and Whole Foods Market stores in the U.S., employees say the company’s statements on safety measures don’t line up with what they’re seeing. Some fear for their safety and the safety of customers.

“People are trusting they will use sanitary practices, but it is nothing of the sort,” said an employee at an Amazon warehouse in Kirkland that handles groceries. “Most employees are handling all the food without gloves…. I think this is a serious health risk to the Seattle area as thousands of bags of groceries are being delivered each day from this one location.”

A lack of gloves was one of several deficits this employee and several others have described in recent days at local Amazon facilities and Whole Foods stores; Amazon owns Whole Foods. Other inadequacies they cited include a lack of time to properly wash hands or sanitize shared equipment, a constant emphasis on speed and management indifference.

Moreover, the employees, who asked not to be named for fear of retaliation, said Amazon is still not performing recommended regular health checks, including temperature and respiratory symptom screening, as employees arrive at work.

“They do not screen employees, just tell them to stay home unpaid if they feel it’s unsafe to be there,” the Kirkland employee said.

“No temp checks, no one asking if we’ve had symptoms within 72 hours, no conversation about our health, period,” said an employee at a Whole Foods store in King County.

Advertising

An employee at an Amazon fulfillment center serving New York City, now the U.S. epicenter of the outbreak with the most confirmed virus cases, said, “Not only are they not screening for symptoms, they are also not following CDC social distancing guidelines.” (Signs posted in warehouses instruct people to stay three feet apart, rather than six feet.)

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued guidance March 11 for every workplace in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties calling for such screenings to be performed daily. The Washington State Department of Health has also issued screening recommendations to employers, noting they can “help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in your facility by screening employees and visitors on a daily basis.”

Amazon has not responded to questions about why it is not undertaking recommended employee screenings, despite saying it is following all local recommendations. The company did not immediately respond to renewed requests Wednesday morning about conditions reported in this story.

The Washington Post, citing local news outlets and company statements, reported that Amazon employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, at facilities in New York City (where two tested positive); Shepherdsville, Kentucky; Jacksonville, Florida; Katy, Texas; Brownstown, Michigan; Oklahoma City; Moreno Valley, California.; and Wallingford, Connecticut. Last week, two Whole Foods employees tested positive in New York.

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos addressed shortages of protective equipment for employees in a staff letter publicized on Saturday, noting that the company had ordered millions of masks to give to employees and contractors who can’t work from home, but the orders haven’t been filled due to global supply shortages and the more pressing needs of health care workers.

“When our turn for masks comes, our first priority will be getting them in the hands of our employees and partners working to get essential products to people,” Bezos wrote.

Advertising

Amazon’s busy Kirkland fulfillment center, which has appeared overwhelmed with grocery orders at times in recent days, has added new hires and Amazon workers from other local facilities to provide extra help. Amazon is seeking 100,000 new workers across the country as it struggles with demand surges that have pushed delivery times far beyond the same-day or next-day promises it used to make customers.

The Kirkland employee said managers provided no instructions on cleaning equipment that is “constantly passed between workers” and there was no extra time allotted for hand-washing. Bottles of hand sanitizer often sit empty. COVID-19 wasn’t discussed during a recent shift. But productivity was.

“We were constantly told that we need to work fast and everything is timed,” the employee said.

The Whole Foods worker reported seeing multiple employees coughing, despite management telling anyone with symptoms of the virus not to come to work for at least 72 hours. “I have no reason to believe this is being enforced in any tangible way, based on conversations I’ve had,” the worker said.

Employees said managers have been indifferent and even dismissive of concerns.

“It’s very anxiety provoking to be there,” the Whole Foods worker said, “and I do not see true leadership and concern for our health being demonstrated by my superiors in this crisis.”

How is this outbreak affecting you, if at all? Are you changing your routine or going about your business as usual? Have you canceled or postponed any plans? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a healthcare worker who's on the front lines of the response? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible.

Are you changing your routine or going about your business as usual? Have you canceled or postponed any plans? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a healthcare worker who's on the front lines of the response? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, click here.