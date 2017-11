Amazon has acquired the television rights to J.R.R. Tolkien's famous fantasy universe for a multiseason television show that explores new story lines before the events of "The Fellowship of the Ring."

Amazon, on a quest for a mainstream television hit for its television and film studio, has locked up an impressive candidate in a forthcoming television series based on “The Lord of The Rings” universe.

The Seattle company said Monday that it had acquired the global television rights for J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy novels in a multi-season commitment.¬†Amazon said its adaptation will be set in Middle Earth, the land of humans, hobbits, elves and orcs, in the period before “The Fellowship of the Ring,” and includes a potential spin-off series.

The upcoming, unnamed series will be produced by Amazon Studios in cooperation with the Tolkien Estate and Trust; Harper Collins, which holds the rights to publication of Tolkien’s books;¬† and New Line Cinema, the Warner Brothers’ unit that produced the Lord of the Rings film adaptations, released between 2001 and 2003, that went on to gross nearly $6 billion worldwide.