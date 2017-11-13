Amazon has acquired the television rights to J.R.R. Tolkien's famous fantasy universe for a multiseason television show that explores new story lines before the events of "The Fellowship of the Ring."

Amazon, on a quest for a mainstream television hit for its television and film studio, has locked up an impressive candidate in a forthcoming television series based on “The Lord of The Rings” universe.

The Seattle company said Monday that it had acquired the global television rights for J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy novels in a multi-season commitment. Amazon said its adaptation will be set in Middle Earth, the land of humans, hobbits, elves and orcs, in the period before “The Fellowship of the Ring,” and includes a potential spin-off series.

The upcoming, unnamed series will be produced by Amazon Studios in cooperation with the Tolkien Estate and Trust; Harper Collins, which holds the rights to publication of Tolkien’s books; and New Line Cinema, the Warner Brothers’ unit that produced the Lord of the Rings film adaptations, released between 2001 and 2003, that went on to gross nearly $6 billion worldwide.