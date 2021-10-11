Amazon will allow many tech and corporate workers to continue working remotely indefinitely, as long as employees they are able to commute to the office when necessary, according to a blog posted Monday.

The message, signed by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, explains that Amazon directors will have the discretion to allow teams to stay remote.

Amazon’s new stance is a change from its previous expectation that most employees would need to be in the office at least three days a week once offices reopen in January.

In the blog post, Jassy thanked Amazon employees who have been unable to work remotely during the pandemic “for their passion. It is highly appreciated.” Those workers include the vast majority of Amazon’s more than 1 million employees worldwide, who work in the company’s fulfillment and transportation division, as well as its AWS datacenter and physical retail employees.