Nearly three years ago, Amazon announced it would buy 100,000 custom-made delivery vehicles from Rivian Automotive, a fledgling maker of electric vehicles. On Thursday, after some delays, the companies said hundreds of the vans were finally on the road.

The battery-powered trucks are crucial to Rivian’s business plan and survival in a competitive auto industry. They are also an important element of Amazon’s plan to limit carbon emissions as it builds its own fleet and relies less on contractors like UPS to deliver billions of orders.

Questions remain about how fast Rivian, about 18% of which is owned by Amazon, can fulfill the retail giant’s order. The automaker, which began producing vehicles in small numbers last year, is struggling to ramp up amidst semiconductor and other component shortages. Last week, Rivian warned employees they should expect layoffs and other cost-cutting measures.

“We are making some adjustments to certain teams within the business,” R.J. Scaringe, founder and CEO of Rivian, said this week. He declined to say how many jobs might be cut.

“These are some of the hardest decisions that one has to take as a leader, to recognize where we spend our dollars, where we spend our focus or spend our time,” he added.

Amazon has said it does not expect all 100,000 trucks to be delivered until the end of the decade. In a November securities filing, Rivian said it planned to deliver the 100,000 trucks by 2025. Scaringe declined to say if that was still the plan, saying only that he hoped to deliver the vans sooner than Amazon was expected.

In January, Ross Rachey, who oversees Amazon’s global fleet, said the companies expected to have 10,000 vans deployed as early as this year. So far, Rivian has delivered several hundred, said Udit Madan, vice president for transportation at Amazon.

Rivian also makes a pickup trucks and a related sport-utility vehicles. That means the company is trying to ramp up two assembly lines at once — a tall order for any carmaker, especially a relative newbie.

The nascent market for electric delivery vans is getting more competitive. Ford Motor, a large shareholder in Rivian, began selling an electric version of its popular Transit van several months ago and has delivered about 3,000 so far. Ford has sold some of its shares in the company in recent months.

Rivian’s production problems are symptomatic of the difficulties that young electric vehicle manufacturers face as they try to challenge traditional automakers. Many are discovering how difficult and costly it is to mass-produce vehicles, and time is not on their side because the established companies are also moving quickly toward electrification.

So far, Tesla, which sells more electric cars than any other manufacturer, is the only electric vehicle maker to have gained significant market share, but they don’t yet make or sell trucks.

Canoo, another electric vehicle start up, announced plans to offer a roomy electric van this year but warned in May that it could run short of cash. Management “has identified substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern,” Canoo said in a regulatory filing. The company’s prospects improved this month when Walmart said it would buy 4,500 Canoo vehicles to make deliveries.

Amazon is not depending solely on Rivian for emission-free vehicles. It also plans to order electric vans from Stellantis and other manufacturers, albeit in smaller numbers.

Amazon invested heavily to build its own network of delivery contractors and already has far more than 100,000 vans, most of them diesel-powered. It delivered about 6 billion packages in the U.S. last year, surpassing UPS, according to estimates from Bank of America.

With a design likened to a friendly blue whale, the Rivian vans come with large touch screens and technology unavailable from traditional truck makers, which are just beginning to sell electric delivery vehicles. By replacing gasoline or diesel trucks with electric vans, Amazon would help contain an alarming increase in emissions from the growth in delivery vehicles.

Delivery vehicles lend themselves to battery power because they tend to travel fairly short distances, compared with semitrucks, which Amazon also uses. The Rivian vehicles have enough range to make deliveries all day and charge overnight, Madan said. Amazon said it added thousands of charging stations at its delivery depots for the vans.

Electric vehicles use less energy in city driving than on the highways — the opposite of internal combustion vehicles — because their regenerative brakes can recoup some of the energy used to propel them. Unlike engines, electric motors use minimal energy when stopped at traffic lights.

Rivian was viewed as one of the most promising electric carmakers until recently. Its debut pickup, the R1T, was named Motor Trend’s Truck of the Year for 2022, but the company’s production problems have unnerved investors. Rivian’s stock price tumbled to less than $35, down from $170, soon after the company’s initial public offering.

Competition is also heating up. This spring, Ford began selling an electric version of its popular F-150 pickup, the Lightning, which has been an immediate hit and a rival to the R1T. Next year, General Motors will start selling an electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

All automakers have suffered from shortages of semiconductors and other crucial parts, but as a smaller and newer player, Rivian probably has much less clout with suppliers. Rivian said in May that, since March, it lost one-quarter of its planned production time because of supply chain problems.