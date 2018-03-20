Just a month after it dethroned Microsoft as the third most valuable company by market capitalization, Amazon has done the same to Alphabet to become No. 2.

Amazon has become the second most valuable publicly traded company in the world.

The Seattle retailer on Tuesday topped Google parent Alphabet, landing for the first time in the No. 2 spot by the stock market’s reckoning, behind only Apple.

Amazon shares climbed $41.58, or 2.7 percent, to $1,586.51, giving the company a market capitalization of about $768 billion. Alphabet, after falling $2.11, or 0.2 percent, to $1,097.71 a share, stood at $762.9 billion. Apple was valued at $889 billion.

More on Amazon Read more on Seattle-based Amazon and its HQ2, second headquarters, plans.

Last month, Amazon’s stock-market value topped Seattle-area neighbor Microsoft for the first time. The Redmond company had a stock-market value of $717 billion on Tuesday.

Amazon’s move past the Mountain View, Calif.-based search giant is the latest sign of the company’s rapid ascension in the last few years from an online retailer to a sprawling conglomerate with interests from cloud computing to groceries and logistics. Three years ago, Amazon was ranked 34th by market capitalization, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Amazon’s gains this week came as shares of some technology firms slid amid worries about regulatory crackdowns related to how big companies safeguard their users’ data.

The news this week that Cambridge Analytica, a data analysis firm hired by President Donald Trump’s campaign, had acquired Facebook user profile data on 50 million Americans without their permission sent shares of the social networking giant down nearly 10 percent from Friday’s close — a loss of about $60 billion in market value.

Lawmakers in the U.S. and Britain have called for Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg to testify before them. The Menlo Park, Calif., company — No. 5 in the world by market value on Friday — ceded that position to conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway on Tuesday.