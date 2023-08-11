Amazon will open a Snohomish County warehouse in Arlington this weekend, which will be its largest in Washington and poised to employ 1,200 workers when fully operating.

The first trucks will arrive at the nearly 3-million-square-foot, five-story facility Sunday to begin stocking inventory, and Amazon workers will send the first customer order out about 10 days later, according to an Amazon spokesperson.

Dubbed PAE2, the Arlington facility is at 4620 172nd St. NE near a high school, golf course and the Arlington Municipal Airport.

The opening comes at a time when Amazon has promised customers it will deliver packages faster and amid increasing regulatory scrutiny of working conditions at the company’s warehouses.

It also reverses a trend of the company shutting down, abandoning construction plans or subleasing space in some warehouses after Amazon’s pandemic-era boom left it with too many square feet and too many employees. Amazon’s fulfillment network doubled in size amid the COVID-19 pandemic as customers increasingly turned to online shopping.

Now, Amazon is shifting toward a more regionalized delivery network and expanding its footprint again. The regional approach is meant to ensure the most popular items are in stock in warehouses close to customers, speeding up delivery for shoppers. Amazon said in July it will double the number of U.S. same-day delivery facilities in the coming years.

The new warehouse in Arlington is not a same-day delivery center. It is a fulfillment center, similar to Amazon’s other large warehouses, including BFI4 in Kent. In industry parlance, it is considered “first mile,” meaning it is the start of a customer’s order where an item is picked and packed before moving to its next stop on the way to the shopper’s doorstep.

The fulfillment center will stock household goods weighing less than 25 pounds, ranging in size from a box of pens to a small toaster oven.

The new warehouse is part of the “newest generation” of robotics at Amazon, the spokesperson said. That means it will have the latest advancements in robotic arms, including a system called “Robin” that helps sort packages for customer orders and free employees’ time for other tasks.

“We have had successive generations of fulfillment centers, always iterating on the best design to make our workplace safer, and a better experience for our associates, as well as helping us better deliver for customers,” Amazon spokesperson Leigh Anne Gullett said.

The facility is opening at a time when federal and state safety regulators are investigating working conditions inside Amazon warehouses.

The company and Washington’s Department of Labor and Industries went to trial in July after L&I issued four citations alleging Amazon had created an unsafe working environment and put workers at risk of injury. Amazon appealed those citations and argued it has already seen a decrease in injuries at its facilities.

Federal workplace safety regulators from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Department of Justice and a committee in the U.S. Senate have opened their own investigations into Amazon facilities around the country.

“Amazon is one of the most valuable companies in the world owned by Jeff Bezos, one of the richest men in the world,” Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, said when announcing an investigation into the company in June. “Amazon should be the safest place in America to work, not one of the most dangerous.”

Amazon says safety is integral to its operations, and it has invested in technology, vehicle safety controls and engineered solutions to reduce risk for employees. The company plans to spend $550 million in safety-related projects across its fulfillment, freight and delivery networks this year.