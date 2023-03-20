Amazon is laying off another 9,000 employees, CEO Andy Jassy said Monday.

The jobs cuts will come mostly from four divisions: Amazon Web Services, advertising, human resources and Twitch, the gaming division.

“This was a difficult decision, but one that we think is best for the company long term,” Jassy wrote to employees in a blog post.

Seattle-based Amazon has already laid off 18,000 workers over the past few months, part of its annual cost-cutting review process that has led the company to slim down its headcount, physical footprint and experimental projects. The layoffs have so far impacted 1,852 people in Seattle and 448 in Bellevue.

