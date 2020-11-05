Amazon.com is launching air cargo operations in Europe, the online retailer’s first such expansion outside of the U.S. as it looks to bring more freight operations in-house.

Amazon Air will run a regional air hub at Leipzig/Halle airport in Germany, with two branded Boeing 737-800 freighters flown by ASL Airlines, the company said in a statement. The facility will employ 200 people.

Operating its own aircraft will let the world’s largest e-commerce company offer “more flexible delivery options,” Amazon said. The company unveiled the air cargo service in 2016, reducing its reliance on United Parcel Service and FedEx.

Seattle-based Amazon has been expanding its aviation logistics unit, taking advantage of a depressed market for aircraft during the pandemic. In June, it announced the leasing of an additional 12 converted Boeing 767-300 passenger planes from Air Transport Services Group, adding to an existing fleet of 70 aircraft.