Amazon will increase pay for its network of third-party delivery drivers to an average of $20.50 per hour.

Amazon announced Tuesday it would invest $840 million in its Delivery Service Partner program, a venture where Amazon works with third-party entrepreneurs to help make deliveries. Amazon’s Delivery Service Partners, or DSPs, operate as independent contractors who invest in their business, operate a fleet of Amazon-branded delivery vehicles and hire drivers to cover the drop-offs.

Of the $840 million investment, Amazon will devote $440 million over the next year to wage increases, the company said. The exact pay rate for drivers will depend on the DSP and the location.

Amazon provides training, uniforms and vehicle insurance to DSPs, while DSP owners manage fleets of delivery vehicles and rosters of hourly employees. Amazon says business owners can invest as little as $10,000 to get their company off the ground and generate between $1 million and $4.5 million in revenue annually once fully ramped up.

Business owners — not Amazon — are responsible for most aspects of operation, from ordering vehicles and fuel cards to conducting background checks for new hires to managing payroll and accounting services. Amazon representatives will have weekly check-ins with the business owner.

Some delivery partners already offer drivers more than $20 per hour, Amazon said, but the cash infusion is meant to help with recruitment and retention.

Since Amazon launched the Delivery Service Partner program in 2018, the company has worked with 3,500 entrepreneurs. Those businesses, in turn, created 279,000 driver jobs and generated $45 billion in revenue. Factoring in the most recent announcement, Amazon has invested $8 billion in the program.

But the past five years have also been marked by criticism of the program, including from drivers who say Amazon sets unrealistic expectations for the pace of deliveries. Some entrepreneurs accuse Amazon of controlling most aspects of the operations and overstating potential profits for business owners.

Several delivery partners have sued Amazon over those allegations, including a Wyoming-based company that filed a class-action lawsuit in Seattle last year on behalf of an estimated 2,500 delivery service partners in the U.S.

Amazon said at the time it disagreed with those allegations and that the “majority of DSP owners tell us they appreciate being a part of it.”

In California, a group of independent delivery drivers unionized through the International Brotherhood of Teamsters in April and pushed for increased pay, a grievance procedure and provisions that hold Amazon to health and safety standards. Those workers went on strike in June and have since picketed at a dozen Amazon warehouses around the country.

In addition to the pay increase, Amazon said Tuesday it was investing in new benefits for delivery service partners, including funds toward education, family support and charities. The company said Tuesday it would expand its program to cover up to $5,250 in tuition for bachelor’s and associate degrees, certificates and high school completion courses. It also announced it would offer DSPs access to up to $5,000 in grants for nonprofits in their communities.