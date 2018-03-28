News site Axios reported that President Trump has discussed going after the retailer on antitrust or other competitive grounds, the latest sign of the president's hostility to the online retailer.

News site Axios, citing five unnamed sources who had spoken with the president, reported that Trump has a “deep-seated antipathy” toward the Seattle company that surfaces in discussions of tax policy and antitrust issues.

Amazon shares fell by as much as 7 percent early Wednesday after the report, before paring those losses. The stock recently traded down 5.2 percent at $1,418.76.

Trump’s ire for Amazon, and CEO Jeff Bezos, is no secret. The largest online retailer has been a frequent target of Trump since his campaign, with the president blasting the company on Twitter for paying what he says are unfairly low taxes, damaging other retailers, and allegedly getting a sweetheart deal from the U.S. Postal Service, among other complaints. He’s also a frequent critic of The Washington Post, which Bezos owns separately from his interests in Amazon.

Amazon declined to comment.

“He’s obsessed with Amazon,” one source told Axios. “Obsessed.”

It’s unclear what that obsession might translate to should Trump try to aim the powers of the executive branch at the company. Amazon’s scale and growing reach has sparked criticism from watchdogs and academics, but prevailing antitrust law in the U.S. focuses on harm to consumers, not raw market power.

By that measure, a potential case against Amazon, with its reputation for lowering prices in markets it enters, is less likely.